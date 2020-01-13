Left Menu
Development News Edition

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:37 IST
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday with Todd Phillips' "Joker" leading the pack with 11 nods, closely followed by Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" and Sam Mendes' "1917 with 10 each. South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's class satire "Parasite" also received a lot of love from Academy voters and bagged six nominations including the best film, best international film, best director and best original screenplay.

The Oscars will take place on February 9 this year. Here are the nominations in all the 24 categories:

Best picture:

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman” “Parasite”

“1917” “Marriage Story”

“Jojo Rabbit” “Joker”

“Little Women” “Ford v Ferrari”

Best actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Best actor in a leading role Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Best director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Sam Mendes, “1917” Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Best actor in a supporting role

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Best actress in a supporting role

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell” Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Best international feature film

South Korea, “Parasite”

Spain, “Pain and Glory” France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland” Poland, “Corpus Christi”

Best adapted screenplay

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” “Little Women”

“The Two Popes” “Joker”

Best original screenplay

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Parasite”

“Knives Out” “1917”

Best animated feature film

“Toy Story 4” “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“Missing Link” “I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

Best documentary feature “American Factory”

“The Edge of Democracy” “Honeyland”

“For Sama” “The Cave”

Best documentary short subject

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” “Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Best animated short film

“Dcera (Daughter)” “Hair Love”

“Kitbull” “Memorable”

“Sister”

Best live action short film

“Brotherhood” “Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window” “Saria”

“A Sister”

Best film editing

“The Irishman” “Ford v Ferrari”

“Parasite” “Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

Best cinematography

“1917,” Roger Deakins “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robert Richardson

“The Irishman,” Rodrigo Prieto “Joker,” Lawrence Sher

“The Lighthouse,” Jarin Blaschke

Best original score

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir “Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

Best original song

“I’m Standing With You,” from “Breakthrough” “Into the Unknown,” from “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” from “Harriet” “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from “Rocketman”

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from “Toy Story 4”

Best visual effects

“Avengers: Endgame” “The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” “The Irishman”

“1917”

Best production design

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “The Irishman”

“1917” “Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

Best sound mixing

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra” “Joker”

Best sound editing

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” “Joker”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Bombshell”

“Joker” “Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” “1917”

Best costume design

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Little Women” “The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” “Joker”

BK BK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Netflix lands 24 Oscar nominations, including two for best picture

Streaming video service Netflix Inc scored 24 Academy Award nominations on Monday, including two for the best picture prize, the film industrys highest honor.Netflix Mafia epic The Irishman and divorce drama Marriage Story will compete for ...

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today flagged off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck and participated in the Special National Vendor Development Program on Petroleum Steel sectors for SCST Entrepreneurs...

Christ Pratt relaxes after wrapping up shoot for his next

Christ Pratt wraps up shoot for The Tomorrow War. In a recent Instagram story, Pratt said that he can wash his hair now that the shoot for the upcoming release has finally concluded. Pratt, who had gone with a blond hair look for the movie,...

Senior IPS AP Maheshwari appointed new Director General of CRPF

Senior IPS officer AP Maheshwari was on Monday appointed as the Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force CRPF. The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Dr AP ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020