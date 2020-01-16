Prison Break Season 6 unlikely to be released in 2020, Wentworth Miller on Instagram

Prison Break Season 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated television drama series fans have been ardently waiting for long. The year 2019 brought some inspiring updates on the making of Season 6 and fans lived with a hope that they might get back Paul Scheuring-created series.

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? Recently, Wentworth Miller, who played the role of Michael Scofield in all the seasons, took to Instagram where he said 'Season 6 is unlikely to come in 2020.'

Here's what Wentworth Miller says on the premiere of Prison Break Season 6 – "Your enthusiasm is appreciated. 2. I have no idea when (or if) there will be a new season. I'm not involved in that conversation. 3. TV shows take time. To produce, edit, air. For that reason... 4. It seems unlikely (to me) we'll get a season 6 in 2020. 5. I could be wrong."

The 47-year-old actor (Wentworth Miller) has said over Instagram that as far he knows, Prison Break Season 6 is unlikely to be out in 2020. But again he said that he could be wrong. Does this mean the actor wants to keep the real release period under wrap?

The making of Season 6 is already under production. That's the reason, its official plot is totally kept under wrap to avoid speculations or rumors. Wentworth Miller once revealed that Season 6 would largely revolve around making the new generation as palatable as possible for the viewers. However, if previous updates are to be believed, next season will be quite different from its previous seasons. Many fans believe it will pave a new way for the series to continue for long.

In February 2019, Dominic Purcell, who played the role of Lincoln Burrows, took to Instagram to give a small update on the making of Prison Break Season 6. "It's in development that's all I got for you. #chill" he wrote on Instagram. It was an absolute confirmation and fans were quite overjoyed to have that update.

