Momoland’s Nancy talks on Idol Room, reveals her name & link with Kim Tae Hee

Momoland's Nancy has recently revealed her family's musical background on Idol Room, as confirmed by Allkpop.

Nancy (the member of Momoland) talked about her childhood days on January 14 in Idol Room. She not only revealed her real Korean name, she also said many people used to call her 'Elementary School Kim Tae Hee'. It means, Nancy used to be compared with South Korea's severely beautiful actress, Kim Tae Hee.

"My Korean name is Groo. There was a time people used to call me 'Elementary School Kim Tae Hee'," Nancy said at Idol Room while referring to the great South Korean actress known for her beautiful face.

The 19-year-old singer, Nancy also revealed about her family, saying, "I learned violin for about 6 years since I was 4 until 3rd or 4th grade of elementary school. My older sister was a violinist. She changed her major, and she's now active as a violist. My mother is a composer."

On the other hand, the Momoland's members, Nancy and JooE will be making a cameo appearance Gag Concert this week. They will be appearing as sunbae artists to Gag Concert's very own rookie singer, Yang Jang Pi (comedian Kim Dae Hee), the above-mentioned source confirmed.

