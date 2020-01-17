Russian Doll Season 2 release date on Netflix, synopsis revealed

Since Russian Doll was renewed for Season 2 during the mid of 2019, fans are passionately waiting to know when it is coming to Netflix. Here we have some latest updates on the imminent second season of the American comedy-drama web television series.

Let's remind you Netflix renewed Russian Doll Season 2 was renewed on June 11, 2019. Season 1 received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Lyonne.

Many fans expected Russian Doll Season 2 during the beginning of 2020. Netflix usually waits until a month or two before the new season before they announced the release date. Although it was long way back in July last year, Natasha Lyonne (who played the role of Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll Season 1) said that they had not written Season 2 yet. This was revealed six months ago and we believe they must have progressed in terms of script and production until now.

There is also no information on the wrapping of production of Russian Doll Season 2 yet. Once the production wraps, they need at least some months to edit and promote the imminent season. That's the reason, currently it is very tough to predict when Season 2 will premiere. However, many fans are expecting the second season in the spring of this year, likely around May or June.

Many fans are ardently looking forward to know what can happen in the next season. But truly speaking, the creators, actors and production team members are totally tight-lipped on this issue. None of them are ready to reveal a single update on what can be seen in the next season.

Here is the synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 (although it's not official): Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honor at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

