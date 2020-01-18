Left Menu
The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA's tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

Although there is no direct statement on The Sims 5, fans are hoping that the Electronic Arts might be referring to the game that is subject for playtest. Image Credit: Twitter / The Sims

When is The Sims 5 coming? Fans have been waiting to know the release date of The Sims 5 for a long time. Since the launch of The Sims 4 in September 2014, the video game lovers have been talking about another installment, making it one of the most anticipated video games of this decade.

A hint of The Sims 5 has appeared after Electronic Arts announced a new stuff pack in 2020. The Electronic Arts recently announced that it is looking for playtesters for its unannounced The Sims games.

Although there is no direct statement on The Sims 5, fans are hoping that the Electronic Arts might be referring to the game that is subject for playtest. The main issue of the video game series is to simulate life, thus it isn't surprising for the developers to adopt newer house trends like tiny homes.

The developers recently released the latest stuff pack for the current game termed Tiny Living, which brings all new residential lot to the game. Those who are not familiar with it can check Tiny House Nation over Netflix.

The new stuff pack consists of new mini furniture. The Sims 4 players will be given access to the Murphy Bed and a medium-sized furniture combination of a two-seater Loveseat that also has dedicated storage, EconoTimes reported. However, the launch of Tiny Living does not confirm anything about The Sims 5. But experts believe it opens the chances for the next game to include new themes of expansions and content packs.

On the other hand, the Electronic Arts' official Twitter account recently posted an announcement that might be related to The Sims 5. The Electronic Arts is now looking for playtesters to assist the gaming studio test new The Sims games.

"Hey Simmers! EA Playtesting is looking for Sims fans to participate in their Playtest events! Playtesters get to play unreleased games before anyone else, give their feedback, and receive great rewards for doing it," the tweet reads.

The Sims 5 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the video games.

