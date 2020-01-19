Bar Refaeli welcomes third child with husband Adi Ezra

Supermodel Bar Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra have become parents to their third child. The 34-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that she has given birth to her third kid.

"This is what real GLAM looks like. Third baby in 3.5 years. Life is beautiful," she wrote alongside a photo of hers in a hospital gown. The 34-year-old model is already a mother to daughters three-year-old Liv and two-year-old Elle.

Refaeli tied the knot with Ezra, 44, in 2015. She was previously married to Arik Weinstein from 2003 to 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.