Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner to join list of presenters for 2020 SAG Awards

Sophie Turner, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, and Steve Buscemi are the additional names joining a star-studded lineup of presenters for this year's 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 16:17 IST
Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner to join list of presenters for 2020 SAG Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards . Image Credit: ANI

Sophie Turner, Pedro Pascal, Jennifer Garner, and Steve Buscemi are the additional names joining a star-studded lineup of presenters for this year's 26th annual Screen Actors Guild awards. Scarlett Johansson, who got a nod to the nomination list for both 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit' also figures in the list of presenters.

Actors nominated for 'Bombshell' - Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie, and Charlize Theron are the other names in the list of presenters, reported People magazine. The lineup will also feature nominees Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Additionally, Leonardo DiCaprio is up for a special honour of presenting Robert DeNiro with the SAG Life Achievement Award. The awards will be presented on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Iran backtracks on plan to send flight recorders to Ukraine

The Iranian official leading the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner that was accidentally shot down by the Revolutionary Guard appeared to backtrack Sunday on plans to send the flight recorders abroad for analysis, a day after saying...

CAA petition in SC: Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt

CAA petition in SC Kerala Governor seeks report from LDF govt Eds adds details Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought a report from the state government for moving the Supreme Court against the...

Goa minister's brother booked for abetting MGP neta's suicide

A case has been registered against the brother of a Goa BJP minister and another person for allegedly driving Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP leader Prakash Naik to suicide, an official said on Sunday. Naik, who was in his late 50s, all...

Vows of peace, fears of violence at Virginia gun rally

The top Republican in Virginias lower house said that any group planning to incite violence at a large gun rights rally on Monday in Richmond should stay home, while far-right leaders of militias planning to attend swore they were coming in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020