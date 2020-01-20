Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-'Parasite' scores upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 09:26 IST
UPDATE 3-'Parasite' scores upset at SAG awards, boosting Oscar chances
The casts of the South-Korean movie 'Parasite' Image Credit: ANI

South Korean thriller "Parasite" was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month.

"Parasite," the Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in South Korea, beat homegrown Hollywood movies with A-list casts "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" to take the top prize of best movie ensemble cast. "Parasite" lead actor Song Kang Ho said winning on Sunday made him think that "maybe we haven't created such a bad movie."

"I am so honored to receive this award. I will never forget such a beautiful night," he said through an interpreter. The SAG awards, which focus entirely on performances, are closely watched as an indicator of Oscar success because actors form the largest voting group in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Phoenix's terrifying performance as a loner who finds fame through violence in "Joker" has swept awards season. "I am standing on the shoulders of my favorite actor - Heath Ledger," Phoenix said on Sunday, referring to the actor who won a posthumous Oscar in 2009 for his turn playing the comic book villain.

Zellweger, likewise, has picked up most of the prizes so far for her performance as a desperate, aging Judy Garland in biopic "Judy." Brad Pitt picked up another trophy for his supporting role as a charming stunt man in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," while Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for playing a ruthless divorce lawyer in Netflix domestic drama "Marriage Story."

"It was a difficult part," quipped Pitt of his role. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch," he said to laughter, riffing on his own life as a twice-divorced Hollywood heartthrob.

DISAPPOINTING NIGHT FOR 'IRISHMAN'

Sexual harassment drama "Bombshell" went into Sunday's awards with a leading four nods but emerged empty-handed. Martin Scorsese's $170 million Netflix gangster movie "The Irishman" had another disappointing night, despite a cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

Several of the contenders for best picture at the Oscars on Feb. 9 were not nominated for best movie cast ensemble at SAG. Those left out include immersive World War One film "1917," the big winner at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, as well as dark comic book story "Joker," heart-wrenching divorce drama "Marriage Story," and novel adaptation "Little Women."

De Niro, whose lead performance in "The Irishman" has been snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG, was given a lifetime achievement award at the SAG dinner and used his speech to take a veiled shot at U.S. President Donald Trump. In television, Jennifer Aniston was an upset winner for her role as a TV anchor in "The Morning Show," bringing the second award this year for the new Apple TV+ streaming service. Her co-star Billy Crudup won a Critics Choice award last week.

Aniston, in her first television role since the end of "Friends" 25 years ago, seemed visibly shocked. "What?! Oh my gosh. This is so unbelievable," she said.

Comedy "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel" and British royal drama "The Crown" took the prizes for their TV ensemble casts. But "Mrs Maisel" actress Alex Borstein said the comedy prize should have gone to quirky British comedy "Fleabag." Moments earlier, "Fleabag" creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepted the best television comedy actress statuette, capping a year of multiple awards for her and the show.

"This whole thing has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and find it's been just that, thank you. It's been the most beautiful dream," Waller-Bridge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day one at the Australian Open

Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday times AEST GMT11 1555 FEDERER CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUNDRoger Federer, who is looking to become the first 38-year-old man to capture a...

UPDATE 1-S.Korea confirms first case of new coronavirus in Chinese visitor

South Korea reported on Monday its first confirmed case of a new coronavirus that has broken out in China, South Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.The patient is a 35-year-old Chinese woman and resident of Wuhan, C...

As China seeks to spark night economy, on-demand chauffeurs for drunk drivers see surge

It was freezing and the streets were slick as substitute driver Liu Pengfei bade farewell to his mother, wife and son before riding into Beijing on his tiny scooter.Liu, 33, and his fellow drivers make their living getting drunk people safe...

In Olympics-heavy policy speech, Japan PM says Games mark new era for nation

Six months before the Tokyo Olympics open, the Games are already inescapable in Japan - including dominating Prime Minister Shinzo Abes policy speech to parliament on Monday.Normally a staid set-piece laying out the national policy, Abe thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020