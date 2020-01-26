Left Menu
He was a marvel to witness: 'Aladdin' directors on Robin Williams

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 26-01-2020 13:56 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Robin Williams as gold-hearted Genie in Disney's 1992 "Aladdin" was "jaw-droppingly awesome", say directing duo Ron Clements and John Musker. The veteran actor-comedian brought to life one of the most loved animated characters and for the directors, watching him create magic with his "mercurial" improvisations, was a treat.

"One of the great joys in all my years at Disney was getting to watch Robin Williams at work on 'Aladdin'... He recorded in four-hour sessions and hardly ever stopped... He was like a tremendous athlete at the top of his game. "Almost everything he did was great, but there were times when he was especially 'in the zone' — on another level — and the stuff he was coming up with was jaw-droppingly awesome. He was a marvel to witness," Clements told The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, aged 67, passed away in August 2014, and Musker said he finds "our world a little dimmer without Robin". "We wrote 'Aladdin' with Robin Williams in mind... We felt that we could do things with Robin's brilliant mercurial improvs that live-action couldn't match. Animated and shaped by Eric Goldberg, I think we did just that. Robin was an absolute joy to work with, indefatigable and generous with his time and unique talents," he added.

Williams had a fallout with Disney after the 1992 film and Dan Castellaneta voiced the Genie throughout the direct-to-video feature "The Return of Jafar" , as well as the television series. Williams again came on board to voice the character for the final time in last installment "Aladdin and the King of Thieves" .

