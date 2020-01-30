Left Menu
This year's Grammys star Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars

Singer Billie Eilish who is riding high after registering five Grammy wins to her name is all set to take the stage by a storm at the Academy Awards on February 09, reported Variety magazine.

Singer Billie Eilish to perform at Oscars (Image Source: Twitter).

Singer Billie Eilish who is riding high after registering five Grammy wins to her name is all set to take the stage by a storm at the Academy Awards on February 09, reported Variety magazine. The 18-year-old singer swept the greatest music awards earlier this week and made history by winning all four major award titles of the Grammys.

Before the big wins, Eilish and her brother and recording partner Finneas O'Connell were seen setting the Grammy stage on fire with their performances. The new age singer is all set to begin her world arena tour all tickets of which sold out within just an hour of it going on the sale. The tour will start on March 9 this year.

The annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be telecasted live on ABC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

