Left Menu
Development News Edition

I compensated lack of good personality with hardwork: Anil Kapoor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 14:42 IST
I compensated lack of good personality with hardwork: Anil Kapoor

Actor Anil Kapoor says he realised early on his career that looks will never be the criteria for his casting in films, like his contemporaries, and hence decided to work hard on his craft. Kapoor, who started out in the 80s, says today people talk about his looks and fitness but back in the day, that wasn't the case.

"In the initial phase of my career, people used to tell me 'You don't have to work so much.' But I enjoyed it so I didn't care what people used to say. Somewhere I used to think, God hasn't given me a great personality, body or face. So maybe I'll get work purely on my hardwork," Kapoor told PTI in an interview here. "I was never delusional, I knew where I stood. I felt I should work harder and I did work harder than other actors because God had gifted them with a better personality, presence, so somewhere I feel I compensated that with hardwork," he adds.

Kapoor's career is marked with the actor changing gears with times. While in 80's he gave hits like "Tezaab" and "Mr. India", the 90s featured him in blockbusters "Beta", "Judai", "1942: A Love Story", "Virasat" and "Taal". In the 2000s, he made versatile choices in "Nayak, "Welcome", "Race", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Dil Dhadakne Do" among others.

Kapoor says for one to have a longevity in the industry, it all comes down to choices. "The choices you make keeps you relevant. Your instinct which makes you choose. The people who you work with, the collaboration which happens. Of course, the love for my craft has kept me going too. The passion to sink my teeth in different characters, my craving to do something new.

"At every stage I kept meeting people who motivated me, kept opening new doors for me. All of that has contributed in keeping me relevant," he adds. The 63-year-old actor says even after 40 years in Bollywood, he feels fortunate to have the same competitive spirit which he had as a newcomer.

"When I started out, I was like every newcomer. Hungry, angry, in search of one opportunity. I'm still hungry for good work. I am very fortunate that directors are pitching me scripts which are so original, it makes you tense and wonder 'how will I be able to pull this off?' "Because there are youngsters and I don't want to be left behind in my passion, in my work, looks, or fitness. I still have that competitive spirit."

In his next, "Malang" , Kapoor features alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu. The Mohit Suri-directed thriller features him as a cop, seven years after "Shootout At Wadala" .

"It's a good enough gap to play a cop otherwise people will say it's repetitive. I took it up because it was a fascinating role. But it isn't that I walk into a set and I know every beat of how to perform. That comes when you prep at home and sometimes when you're on set, you realise it isn't working. "So the director tells you, the writer guides you and even your co-actors. Some roles are such which require you to completely understand the tone, the nuances and come prepared on sets, like '24', or most scenes in 'Malang'. A lot of discussion went into it," he adds.

"Malang" is scheduled to release on February 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

'Malang Hui' track from 'Malang' to be released tomorrow

Disha Patani on Sunday announced that her next song from the upcoming film Malang will be released tomorrow. The song by the name Malang Hui will feature Patani in the video.The 27-year-old actor shared a poster of the song on Instagram whe...

T20 finish for Diksha, Madan settles for 32nd place at Ballarat Icons in Australia

Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan, both shot three-over 74 each to finish T-20 and T-32 respectively at the 2020 Ballarat Icons Pro-am at Ballarat Golf Club here today. Diksa 71-74 finished the 36-hole Pro-AM event at one-over 145, while Madan 7...

Spray planes combat the huge locust outbreak in East Africa

Nasuulu Conservancy Kenya, Feb 2 AP As locusts by the billions yes, billions descend on parts of Kenya in the worst outbreak in 70 years, small planes are flying low over affected areas to spray pesticides in what experts call the only ef...

I'm trying to find my space: Sooraj Barjataya on making new-age family dramas

Director Sooraj Barjataya is known for his affinity towards family dramas, but the filmmaker says he finds it challenging to enlighten the youth about Indian traditions and values. The director made his debut with Maine Pyar Kiya 1989 and w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020