Shakira, Jennifer Lopez perform hits at Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Shakira along with several backup dancers opened the 'Super Bowl LIV' halftime show before she performed 'Empire'. According to Fox News, Shakira, known for her dancing abilities took a moment to prove that her hips don't lie before performing "Whenever, Wherever," adding a dance with a rope that she performed when on tour.

The 43-year-old star then launched into 'I Like It' as singer Bad Bunny took the stage with her. As the show was designed to be a celebration of Latino culture, the performance included multiple Spanish-language songs.

The songstress also performed her hit number 'Hips Don't Lie' to loud cheers. After which Lopez took the entry with a loud shout out "Miami are you ready?"

The 50-year-old actor stripped off her black leather bodysuit and revealed a silver bodysuit. Her pole dancing along with the song 'Waiting for Tonight' was one of the major attractions to the event. The Colombian singer J Blavin joined the singer on the stage for a performance of 'Mi Gente.'

Lopez's 11-year-old daughter came on stage and led a performance of 'Let's Get Loud' with her mother, who donned a Puerto Rican flag made of feathers for the song. Following this Shakira returned to the stage to perform 'Waka Waka' with dancers dressed in gold.

The stars then greeted the spectators and went off the stage. (ANI)

