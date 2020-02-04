Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deepti Naval, Mahesh Manjrekar to star in web series 'Pawan & Pooja'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 10:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 10:39 IST
Deepti Naval, Mahesh Manjrekar to star in web series 'Pawan & Pooja'
Image Credit: Pxhere

Filmmakers Shaad Ali, Siddharth P Malhotra and Ajay Bhuyan on Tuesday announced a collaboration on the upcoming original series, "Pawan & Pooja", featuring Deepti Naval and Mahesh Manjrekar. The relationship drama explores lives of three couples belonging to different generations – all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja who discover that love is conditional, breakable and questionable.

The show also stars Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina and Natasha Bharadwaj. Malhotra, director of "Hichki" , has conceptualized and created the series.

"All three stories have been drawn from real life experiences of people and questions the concept of love and it says that love not idealistic, let's be realistic. Life is not black and white anymore, it's grey. The show basically deals the grey shades of life," the filmmaker said in a statement. Ali, who is attached as co-creator and director on the series, said the situations in "Pawan & Pooja" are very relatable.

"It's a story about couples and love, but it will show you a very different aspect of it. Every single character is superbly etched out, and each of the actors have just taken it to another level, it's their show, really," the "Ok Jaanu" director said. Bhuyan will co-direct and said the show focuses on the intricacies of a relationship.

The series is set for a February 14 release on MX Player.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Piyush Gupta Joins Colliers International India as the Managing Director, Capital Markets

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Not looking at NZ ODIs as preparation for T20 World Cup, IPL right platform for it: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday said that his team is not looking to strengthen its T20 World Cup preparations in the ODI series against New Zealand as the upcoming IPL is the right platform for it. However, head coach Ravi Shastri had...

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh.

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in SC for removal of protestors from Shaheen Bagh....

Macau to close casinos for two weeks over virus

Macau, Feb 4 AFP Macau on Tuesday said it will temporarily close down all casinos as the gambling hub battles the deadly coronavirus, cutting off the lifeblood of the citys economy. The move came as the former Portuguese colony confirmed it...

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from supplier's mine in Odisha

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL said on Tuesday it has started transportation of its already processed and royalty paid iron ore from Sarda Mines Pvt Ltd SMPL in district Keonjhar of Odisha after the Supreme Courts order issued last week. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020