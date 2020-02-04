Deepti Naval, Mahesh Manjrekar to star in web series 'Pawan & Pooja'

Filmmakers Shaad Ali, Siddharth P Malhotra and Ajay Bhuyan on Tuesday announced a collaboration on the upcoming original series, "Pawan & Pooja", featuring Deepti Naval and Mahesh Manjrekar. The relationship drama explores lives of three couples belonging to different generations – all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja who discover that love is conditional, breakable and questionable.

The show also stars Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina and Natasha Bharadwaj. Malhotra, director of "Hichki" , has conceptualized and created the series.

"All three stories have been drawn from real life experiences of people and questions the concept of love and it says that love not idealistic, let's be realistic. Life is not black and white anymore, it's grey. The show basically deals the grey shades of life," the filmmaker said in a statement. Ali, who is attached as co-creator and director on the series, said the situations in "Pawan & Pooja" are very relatable.

"It's a story about couples and love, but it will show you a very different aspect of it. Every single character is superbly etched out, and each of the actors have just taken it to another level, it's their show, really," the "Ok Jaanu" director said. Bhuyan will co-direct and said the show focuses on the intricacies of a relationship.

The series is set for a February 14 release on MX Player.

