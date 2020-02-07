Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amyra Dastur joins Saif Ali Khan's political thriller series 'Dilli'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:56 IST
Amyra Dastur joins Saif Ali Khan's political thriller series 'Dilli'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor Amyra Dastur has boarded the cast of Saif Ali Khan-led Amazon original "Dilli" . Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the political thriller show is set around the powerful corridors of Lutyen's Delhi, which is the center of Indian polity.

Amyra, who previously worked with Saif on 2018's "Kaalakaandi", said she immediately agreed to be a part of the show due to its "delicious script". "Yes, I'm doing the political thriller which is Ali Abbas Zafar's next. It's a delicious script that got me completely hooked.

"Saif is one of the finest actors that we have today and the kind of work he's doing is putting us on a global map... So it was a yes for me from the word go because the story is extremely fascinating," the 26-year-old actor said in a statement. The series will also feature actors Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Amyra said her knowledge about Indian politics has "widened" after working on the series. "It's all about politics where each of us have important roles to play. Right now, with whatever is happening around us, everyone's eyes are on this and the games that get played in the political world. My knowledge about politics has widened because of the show.

"I read the entire season because I'm not somebody who likes to just read my part. I loved the story because people are not going to just remember your characters but the show in totality," the actor added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank.

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank....

Nirbhaya case: SC to hear on Feb 11 Centre's plea challenging Delhi HC order dismissing petition against stay on convicts execution

Nirbhaya case SC to hear on Feb 11 Centres plea challenging Delhi HC order dismissing petition against stay on convicts execution....

Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Ackos tech head, bringing the ex-Googler onboard Delhi, 07.02.2020 Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Produ...

Prosecution opposes NIA's plea for transfer of Elgar case

The prosecution on Friday opposed the application filed by the National Investigation Agency NIA seeking transfer of the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case to a special NIA court in Mumbai. Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020