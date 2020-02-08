'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' reboot in development

Reboot of 1974 horror classic "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is in the works at Legendary Pictures. Filmmakers Ryan and Andy Tohill are directing the movie from a script penned by Chris Thomas Devlin, reported Variety.

Fede Alvarez and Rodolfo Sayagues of Bad Hombre are producing the project under their overall deal with Legendary. "The Tohill's vision is exactly what the fans want. It's violent, exciting and so depraved that it will stay with you forever," Alvarez said in a statement.

The original, directed by Tom Hooper, revolved around two siblings and their three friends on their way to visit their grandfather's grave in Texas, who end up getting trapped with a family of cannibalistic psychopaths and struggle to survive the terrors of Leatherface and his brood. Plot details of the reboot are being kept under wraps.

