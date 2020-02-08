Tabu to walk for Gaurang Shah at LFW Summer/Resort 2020

Actor Tabu will turn ace fashion designer Gaurang Shah's muse at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 edition. The Lakme Salon show, titled 'Garam Masala', will bring together Gaurang's black-and-white collection of 40 garments and glamours hair looks inspired by popular Indian spices.

"Women across India, across cultures, across ages, across professions are experimenting with hair colour. As India's leading salon chain... we have created a collection that celebrates this. "The 'Garam Masala' collection adds a fresh twist to hair using familiar colours from our spice baskets. We are very happy to collaborate with Gaurang, celebrated for his craftsmanship with traditional weaves for the contemporary Indian woman. Together we have juxtaposed tradition and modernity - like Garam Masala adds flavour to food, our collection adds sizzle to the look," Pushkaraj Shehnai, CEO, Lakme Lever said in a statement.

Gaurang, who has been a regular at the LFW, said he is excited to combine the traditional styles of India with contemporary looks. "The monochromatic theme of my collection symbolizes our daily mundane lives where an experience out of the ordinary adds flavour to our lives and makes it interesting; just as garam masala would do to our food," he said.

The designer said that while the white in his collection stands for "purity and tranquility", the black signifies the "confidence and strength" of a woman. The collection includes traditional silhouettes like sarees, anarkalis, kurtas and flowy lehengas.

It will showcase work from the handloom clusters of Kanchi, Varanasi, Patan, Kota, Puttapakka, Uppada and Khadi from Andhra Pradesh, Paithani, Jamdani from West Bengal, and Kani from Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.