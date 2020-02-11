Left Menu
Ruffalo responds to speculation about working with Bong Joon Ho on 'Parasite' series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:30 IST
Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo is reportedly being eyed to star in "Parasite" TV series, based on Bong Joon Ho's best picture Oscar winner, and while the actor didn't confirm or deny the report he said he would be "honoured" to work with the director. Set at HBO, Bong and "Succession" executive producer Adam McKay will adapt the South Korean language film for the small screen in a six-hour long project.

A source told Collider that Ruffalo, popularly known for essaying Bruce Banner/ The Hulk in Marvel Cinematic Universe, was directly contacted by Bong to play one of the leads in the show. Plot details for the series remain scarce, and the characters will not necessarily mirror those in the film.

According to the outlet, the news on Ruffalo's probable casting was kept on hold till the Academy Awards were announced over the weekend. When HBO was reached for comment over the weekend, a spokesperson for the network said any speculation on the casting was "wildly premature" this early in the process.

"The HBO limited series inspired by 'Parasite' is in the early stages of development, and to speculate on any characters or casting is wildly premature," HBO said in a statement. Asked to comment on the report, Ruffalo initially praised "Parasite".

"(Bong is) amazing, I love him. He's amazing. His speech last night was incredible. It's an amazing movie. I'd be honoured to be able to play something in that," the actor told TMZ. When pressed further by the outlet about whether or not he will be part of the forthcoming series, he teased his involvement with the show.

"You know how it is. Nothing's done until it's done. Maybe one day. It would be cool to be part of it," Ruffalo said. "Parasite" shattered a 92-year Oscars history as it became the first non-English language film to earn the best picture trophy. It was also South Korea's first ever win.

The film also emerged the biggest winner of the night as it also scooped Oscars in original screenplay, international film and directing.

