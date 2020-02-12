Zachary Levi, Cole Sprouse join hands for music comedy 'Undercover'

"Shazam!" star Zachary Levi and actor Cole Sprouse are teaming up for Lionsgate's music comedy "Undercover". Steve Pink of "Hot Tub Time Machine" fame will helm the project from a script by Amy Talkington. Jonathan Igla, Diablo Cody, Chris Hazzard and Michael Fontana have done the revisions, reported Deadline.

The story follows Jack (Levi), a down-on-his-luck rocker-turned-father, who, to make ends meet, secretly joins a group of young musicians in a wedding cover band led by misfit Ben (Sprouse). "Things start looking up for this ragtag band, but when Jack's secret gets revealed, he rediscovers what's truly important in life while teaching Ben to find his own voice as a musical talent," the official plotline read.

Jonathan Levine and Alex Young will executive produce the project, which starts production in April.

