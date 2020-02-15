Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Piece Chapter 971, 972 spoilers: Know traitor’s name responsible for Oden’s execution

One Piece Chapter 971, 972 spoilers: Know traitor’s name responsible for Oden’s execution
After going through the pages of One Piece Chapter 971, the manga aficionados will surely come to a point that Oden is the most badass or uncompromising character in the manga. Image Credit: Facebook / One Piece

Although One Piece Chapter 971 is yet to come out, fans have already started expressing curiosity on One Piece Chapter 972. The Internet is already inundated with many exciting spoilers related to Chapter 971.

One Piece Chapter 971 is likely to deal with many things, and the execution of Oden is really a vital one. This subject will surely be stretched even in One Piece Chapter 972. Even the betrayal of faith by Kaido and Orochi is also a big thing to be portrayed in the imminent chapter.

After going through the pages of One Piece Chapter 971, the manga aficionados will surely come to a point that Oden is the most badass or uncompromising character in the manga. Even fans will be shocked to find how Oden is boiled alive for protecting the Scabbards and people of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 971 is supposed to be out this week. But due to the ongoing hiatus, the spoilers are almost available on the net, obviously filled with many speculations. The imminent chapter is likely to give more hints as to who the traitor could be in Oden's side. Even the burning of Kozuki Castle is also a pathetic part of the chapter.

Many One Piece lovers believe that Kanjuro is the actual spy and he was the actual cause why the alliance's attack of Onigashima failed as a few traitor provided information to the foes. In One Piece Chapter 971, Kanjuro will be seen having no harm for changing the sides from Oden to Kaido at the final moment of the battle.

One Piece Chapter 971 is likely to be released in manga stores on Sunday, February 16. The raw scans have already been leaked online. The manga enthusiasts have commenced discussing the spoilers over Reddit and varied social networking sites.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Toyota to resume China output at three plants next week

Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it plans to resume output at three of its four main auto plants in China next week. The resumption of production had initially been slated for Feb. 3 following the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays, but was ...

Saudi fighter crashes in Yemen, rebels say plane shot down

Riyadh, Feb 16 AFP A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition backing the government said Saturday, as the countrys Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed to have shot it down. The Tornado aircraft came ...

Delhi Metro harassment case: FIR registered, says DMRC

An FIR has been filed in a case in which a woman has alleged that she was harassed by a mans obscene behaviour while travelling in a metro train, DMRC authorities said on Saturday. The woman had narrated the alleged incident on Twitter late...

Need for digital content in Indian languages: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday underlined the need of creating more digital content in Indian languages for social good. If the benefit of digital technology and e-governance is to reach the last man, it has to be in Indian lan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020