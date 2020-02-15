One Piece Chapter 971, 972 spoilers: Know traitor’s name responsible for Oden’s execution

Although One Piece Chapter 971 is yet to come out, fans have already started expressing curiosity on One Piece Chapter 972. The Internet is already inundated with many exciting spoilers related to Chapter 971.

One Piece Chapter 971 is likely to deal with many things, and the execution of Oden is really a vital one. This subject will surely be stretched even in One Piece Chapter 972. Even the betrayal of faith by Kaido and Orochi is also a big thing to be portrayed in the imminent chapter.

After going through the pages of One Piece Chapter 971, the manga aficionados will surely come to a point that Oden is the most badass or uncompromising character in the manga. Even fans will be shocked to find how Oden is boiled alive for protecting the Scabbards and people of Wano.

One Piece Chapter 971 is supposed to be out this week. But due to the ongoing hiatus, the spoilers are almost available on the net, obviously filled with many speculations. The imminent chapter is likely to give more hints as to who the traitor could be in Oden's side. Even the burning of Kozuki Castle is also a pathetic part of the chapter.

Many One Piece lovers believe that Kanjuro is the actual spy and he was the actual cause why the alliance's attack of Onigashima failed as a few traitor provided information to the foes. In One Piece Chapter 971, Kanjuro will be seen having no harm for changing the sides from Oden to Kaido at the final moment of the battle.

One Piece Chapter 971 is likely to be released in manga stores on Sunday, February 16. The raw scans have already been leaked online. The manga enthusiasts have commenced discussing the spoilers over Reddit and varied social networking sites.

