'Recess' voice actor Jason Davis dead at 35

Jason Davis, former child actor and voice actor on Disney Channel's "Recess", has died at the age of 35. According to Deadline, the actor passed away on Sunday in Los Angeles. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Davis co-founded Cure Addiction Now, which helps fund research for people suffering from substance abuse. He had been open about his struggles with addiction, and in the 2010-2011 season appeared on "Celebrity Rehab with Dr Drew" . The actor voiced the character of gentle giant Mikey Blumberg, one of the six elementary school students around whom the story of the animated series revolved. He lent his voice to the part from 1997-2001 during the show's six-season run.

Davis also starred on sitcoms "Dave's World" and "Roseanne" as a child, and in films including "Rush Hour" , "Beverly Hills Ninja" and "Mafia!". He was the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late studio chief Marvin Davis.

Davis is survived by his brothers Brandon and Alexander, along with half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel.

