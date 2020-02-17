Bappi Lahiri revamps his classic 'Ek Aankh Maru To' for 'Baaghi 3'

Disco king Bappi Lahiri has revamped his old classic 'Ek Aankh Maru To' from Jeetendra and Sridevi-starrer 'Tohfa' for Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3'. Makers of the film will drop the revamped version of the song titled 'Bhankas' - on February 19 ahead of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on Twitter on Monday along with a sneak-peek video featuring Lahiri, Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and director Ahmed Khan. In the video, Lahiri is seen working on the track while Shroff and Kapoor are seen admiring Lahiri's work and later on dancing to the rhythm of the song.

The video was also shared by Kapoor and Shroff on their Instagram stories. "Remember the hugely popular song 'Ek Aankh Maru To' from #Tohfa [filmed on #Jeetendra and #Sridevi]?... #BappiLahiri to recreate this song for #Baaghi3... #Bhankas song arrives on 19 Feb 2020," read Adarsh's tweet.

The original track from Bollywood's retro classic 'Tohfa' featured iconic stars Jeetendra and Sridevi dancing to the foot-tapping music of the song. 'Baaghi 3' is the third instalment of the action-thriller franchise 'Baaghi'. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Fox Star Studios India, the flick is expected to release in March 6, 2020. (ANI)

