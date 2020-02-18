Ruth Wilson, Matt Bomer to star in AIDS activism drama 'The Book of Ruth'

Actors Ruth Wilson and Matt Bomer are set to lead AIDS activism drama titled "The Book of Ruth". According to Deadline, the film is based on the true story of Ruth Coker Burks, a devout Christian divorcee and single mother from Arkansas who became a champion and caregiver for AIDS sufferers in 1980s America.

The film marks the feature film debut of Tony Award-nominated theatre director Michael Arden. Set in 1983, Burks (Wilson) lives a busy life, devoted to her work, her six-year-old daughter Jessica, and her faith.

When a handsome new neighbour (Bomer) turns out to be a gay man who has fled New York and returned home after the death of his partner to AIDS, she decides to educate herself on the epidemic sweeping the country. Wilson is best known for series such as "The Affair" and "Luther" and Bomer has shows such as "White Collar" and films including "Magic Mike" to his credit.

Rebecca Pollock and Kas Graham have penned the screenplay. Scott LaStaiti, Dominic Tighe and Thomas Daley will produce. Cora Palfrey and Sarah Lebutsch will serve as executive producers.

Production begins this year.

