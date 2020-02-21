Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, Diane Keaton reunite for comedy 'Family Jewels'

Veteran actors Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Better Midler are set to re-team after 24 years for comedy "Family Jewels". The trio last worked together in 1996's "The First Wives Club".

According to Varitey, New Republic Pictures is planning to start the production on the project this year. In "Family Jewels", Hawn, Midler and Keaton's characters are forced to spend the Christmas holidays together, along with their children and grandchildren, after the man they were all once married to drops dead in a New York City department store.

New Republic's Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer will produce the project along with Alan Nevins. "The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I'm thrilled to help reunite them on screen for generations of fans," said Fischer.

"This movie fits perfectly in our plan to finance and produce four to six major studio theatricals a year and puts movie stars back where they ought to be – on the big screen," added Oliver.

