Ira Khan shares adorable Christmas throwback picture with father Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan on Saturday shared a throwback picture from her childhood with her father. Ira took to Instagram to share the Christmas throwback picture where she is helping her father in decorations near a Christmas tree wearing the Santa cap.

"Santa's helper, I even have the ears for it!" she captioned the picture. Ira did not make it clear in the post as to when the picture was taken. Ira is the younger one among the two children that Aamir Khan has with his first wife Reena Dutta.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently busy with the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in which he would be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor. The comedy-drama 'Laal Singh Chaddha' directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after giving two of the critically appreciated movies -- '3 idiots' and 'Talaash'.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on December 25, 2020, on the day of Christmas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.