Priah Ferguson promoted to series regular for 'Stranger Things' season 4

"Stranger Things" has promoted Priah Ferguson as series regular for the upcoming season four. Ferguson joined the Netflix series as a guest star, appearing in four episodes of season two, before moving up to a recurring role in third season.

Her performance as Erica Sinclair, the little sister of main cast member Caleb McLaughlin's character Lucas, was well-received by the audiences. She played a pivotal part in the storyline of season three that saw her work closely with series stars Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery as well as newcomer Maya Hawke.

Netflix renewed "Stranger Things" for a fourth season in September last year. A teaser for the fourth season was released last week confirming that David Harbour's Hopper has survived the events of the season three finale and is now being held as a prisoner in the Soviet Union.

