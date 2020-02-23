I have off-and-on relationship with drugs: The Weeknd

Singer The Weeknd says he has an "off-and-on" relationship with drugs, but they don't dictate his life. The Grammy-winning musician has always been open about his affiliation to drugs and has also referenced the topic in his songs like "Often", "Rolling Stone" , "The Zone", "Wicked Games" among others,

"I have an off-and-on relationship with it. It doesn't consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I'm creating, but when I perform I'm completely sober and try not to even drink. I've learned to balance thanks to touring," The Weeknd told CR MEN magazine. The 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, said he is a workaholic and it prevents him from feeling lonely.

"I spend most of my days alone now.I don't like to leave my house too much. It's a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. "I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I'm just addicted to it. Even when I'm not working I'm always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess," he said.

