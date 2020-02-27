Left Menu
Taapsee Pannu's heart-warming note for Anubhav Sinha ahead 'Thappad' release

A day before the release of her film 'Thappad', actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday penned down a long heart-warming note for Anubhav Sinha heaping praises on the director.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 27-02-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 13:25 IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu with director Anubhav Sinha from the sets of 'Thappad' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

A day before the release of her film 'Thappad', actor Taapsee Pannu on Thursday penned down a long heart-warming note for Anubhav Sinha heaping praises on the director. The actor took to Instagram to appreciate the filmmaker and posted a picture of herself from the sets of 'Thappad' where the two are seen in a jovial mood.

She started the note with a famous dialogue from Sinha's widely appreciated film 'Tum Bin' which says, "Maalum hai aapko sahaare ki zaroorat nahi hai, mai bas saath dene aya hu (I know you don't need support, I have just come to stand by you)" She then went on to share how that film made Pannu a fan of the director.

"That day and now I am the biggest fan of your love affair with words and lines. The proud witness of version 2.0, I really don't know if I am a bigger fan of the writer/director or the human being he is," wrote Pannu. The 32-year-old actor further said that the book of her life will be incomplete without writing about Sinha.

"He has spoilt his actors for delivering their best and being their best. Not just my filmography but the book of my life (if ever there is one) shall be incomplete without writing about you," the 'Mulk' actor wrote. Taapsee ended the note by throwing light on her belief in their film 'Thappad' which is set to release on Friday.

"Yet another Friday for us and with full faith in the honesty with which we made our career's best film, we shall soon get back to breaking our own record! ZINDABAD!" Pannu wrote in the caption. The Anubhav Sinha-directorial features Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

Coming from the makers of cinematic marvels like 'Article 15' and 'Mulk', the film features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.The film will hit the theatres on February 28. (ANI)

