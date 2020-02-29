Left Menu
Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

The ex-wife of Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo recently took to Instagram along with Yoo Ah-in to express how she cares for the coronavirus-affected people living in Wuhan. Image Credit: Facebook

Despite the legal separation between Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo, fans are still quite curious to know more about them (together), their projects, ways of dealing life et al. The famous Korean beautiful actress recently also created headlines for her support for the people of Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus.

Song Hye-Kyo recently took to Instagram along with Yoo Ah-in to express how she cares for the coronavirus-affected people living in Wuhan. Although they have been praised by their respective fans for their wonderful idea of expressing love for Wuhan, many fans also slammed them for failing to donate funds in combating the epidemic. After few criticisms, the 38-year-old actress disabled the comment section.

Many Korean celebrities including Song Joong-Ki have made donations to fight against the spread of coronavirus. The ex-husband of Song Hye-Kyo has donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association while he is currently filming his movie titled 'Bogota' in Columbia.

Apart from Song Joong-Ki, other stars like Red Velvet's Irene, Seol In-ah, Kang Daniel, Byun Jung-soo, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim na young, Baek Ji Young, Yu Hae-jin, Jung Ryeo-won to name a few have donated amounts like 100 million won, 10 million won, 50 million won, 1,000 hand sanitizer sprays to the Miral Welfare Foundation, 50 million won, 10 million won, 10,000 masks to NGO Save the Children, 50 million won, 100 million won respectively, as reported by Soompi.

Fans of Song Joong-Ki are ardently looking forward to his appearance in Arthdal Chronicles Season 2. The cast is going to be the same for the imminent season. Kim Won-seok-directed South Korean television series already won multiple awards and hearts of many global fans. Even Descendants of the Sun's actor's fans are passionately waiting to see him in his movie 'Bogota' for which he is currently in Columbia.

On the other hand, Song Hye-Kyo currently in talks for her possible appearance in a movie titled Anna, Allkpop recently reported. She has been the brand ambassadors of multiple high-end and voguish retail brands in the last couple of months. Her picture over social media highly mesmerized her fans across the globe.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Korean celebrities.

