Pete Davidson missing from 'Saturday Night Live' after slamming show

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson was noticeably missing from 'Saturday Night Live' after he criticised his fellow cast members.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 23:58 IST
Pete Davidson. Image Credit: ANI

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson was noticeably missing from 'Saturday Night Live' after he criticised his fellow cast members. According to Us Weekly, English actor Daniel Craig hosted the show that featured musical guest 'The Weekend' and included cameos by Elizabeth Warren and Rachel Dratch. However, Davidson did not appear in any live sketches or pre-taped sketches and was not seen during the cast's sign off at the end of the show.

It is notable that a week earlier, the 26-year-old comedian made controversial comments that he felt he felt out of place on the NBC variety show, which he joined in 2014 at the age of 20. In an interview held in February with American radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson shared that, "It's a hard thing to do 'cause you don't want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody's always been like, 'You'll know when you know and it'll be all right.'"

He continued saying, "I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it. ... I don't know whose team they're playing for, really -- if I'm the joke or I'm in on the joke." He further noted, "They think I'm f-king dumb. Like, I'm literally painted out to be like this big dumb idiot. Like, even all my sketches are just me being like, 'OK, sure.' ... I think everybody outgrows it and I think for what I could do on the show -- which is just barely anything and it's just 'Weekend Update' and I feel like I've done, like, 30 of those and I just feel like, yeah, I've done as much as I can over there but happy to be there as long as [creator] Lorne [Michaels] likes me."

The 'Saturday Night Live' star further shared that he considers the series creator Lorne Michaels a father figure and he has treated Davidson with nothing but love. Us Weekly confirmed a few days later that the comedian skipped the 'Saturday Night Live' cast party.

According to an insider, a lot of cast members who were there noted that Pete's absence at the party was due. "In fact, to his comments last week and the tension with him and other cast members," the insider added. (ANI)

