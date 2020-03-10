Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol thanks fans with throwback picture

Sharing a blast from the past, veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday extended gratitude towards his fans. The 'Sholay' actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for showering love on him and shared a throwback picture of himself.

In the picture, Dharmendra could be seen standing and posing amid a lush green valley wearing a printed shirt and white coloured-shorts. "Kiya ishq jo dill ki gehrai se ....blundion ne baanhen Khol deyen ....... Shukkriya ..Dosto, Aap sab ki chaaht ka ji jaan se shukkriya," he captioned the picture.

Dharmendra Deol is a legendary Bollywood actor who has starred in several cinematic marvels including 'Sholay', 'Elaan-E-Jung', 'Dharam Veer' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'. The veteran actor was last seen in 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se' with his star sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

