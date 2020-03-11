Left Menu
Arjun Kapoor aces quirky dance moves in Anu Malik composed 'Faraar'

A week after dropping a very intriguing trailer of the upcoming thriller, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', makers of the film on Wednesday released its first song 'Faraar.'

Arjun Kapoor aces quirky dance moves in Anu Malik composed 'Faraar'
Arjun Kapoor in the latest song 'Faraar' (Image Source: YouTube).

A week after dropping a very intriguing trailer of the upcoming thriller, 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', makers of the film on Wednesday released its first song 'Faraar.' The catchy dance number features the lead duo of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor with the latter one on the center stage flaunting some of his peppy dance moves.

The foot-tapping track has been sung and composed by the ever-iconic Anu Malik and the lyrics have been written by Anu Malik and Dibakar Banerjee. Though the song is a hit in terms of beats and music, Arjun Kapoor's quirky and offbeat dance steps make the song a whole lot of fun.

The story of the upcoming nail-biting thriller revolves around the love-hate relationship between the lead duo. The film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is being helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and is produced by Aditya Chopra.

Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

