Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae's 'The Lovebirds' will now release on Netflix

With theatres closed temporarily in the US due to coronavirus pandemic, Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's upcoming comedy "The Lovebirds" is moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film was set to open in the US on April 3 but will now premiere on Netflix, reported Deadline.

The streamer will soon be announcing the premiere date for the film, which was expected to have its world premiere at the now-canceled South By Southwest festival. "The Lovebirds" features Nanjiani and Rae as a couple close to breaking up, who find themselves caught in a bizarre but funny murder mystery.

They then attempt to solve in order to clear their names, while also examining if they and their relationship can survive the circumstances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.