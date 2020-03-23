Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute on Shaheed Diwas with 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna'

On the occasion of Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas), legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on Monday shared her iconic patriotic song 'Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna' and paid her tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The 90-year-old singer shared a link to the song on Twitter with her fans.

"Bharat mata ke veer sapoot Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev aur Rajguru ko aaj Shaheed Diwas par mera koti koti pranaam," she tweeted. Earlier in the day actor Kangana Ranaut also remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and shared a video singing the patriotic song 'Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Sathiyo.'

Every year, March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, the Indian revolutionaries who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio in 1928 was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent J.P. Saunders, whom they held responsible for the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. (ANI)

