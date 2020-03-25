Left Menu
Blackpink’s severe record – ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ crosses 1.1bn views, outshines PSY’s number

The record of Blackpink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' has taken place after about one year, nine months, eight days, and 18 hours since its release on June 15, 2018.

The global fans of Blackpink has a beautiful reason to celebrate sitting at home with family when the world is combatting with deadly coronavirus.

On Tuesday, March 24, Blackpink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' music broke 1.1 billion views over YouTube. The record is considered the first-ever record achieved by a K-Pop group.

The record of Blackpink's 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' has taken place after about one year, nine months, eight days, and 18 hours since its release on June 15, 2018. This is only the third Korean music video to achieve this feat after PSY's 'Gangnam Style' and 'Gentleman'. This is the first K-Pop group music video to cross 1.1 billion.

The South Korean girl group, Blackpink consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which spawned 'Whistle', their first number-one song in South Korea, as well as 'Boombayah', their first number-one hit on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart.

The 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' is a song recorded by South Korean girl group Blackpink, released on June 15, 2018, by YG Entertainment. Written by Teddy Park and produced by him alongside 24, Bekuh Boom and R.Tee, the track acts as the lead single for the group's Korean debut extended play Square Up, released simultaneously with the single.

The lovers of Blackpink and everyone are requested to continue staying at home in an effort to combat Covid-19 and enjoy 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' with your family members.

