Left Menu
Development News Edition

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

There was one thing at the end of Episode 18 of This Is Us Season 4 that really confused people, Kevin's children coming up to him while Rebecca is on her death bed.

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

This Is Us Season 4 has come to an end and there were a lot of twists. Episode 10 called "Strangers" became the most-watched episode since September 2019 and saw a 21% increase in viewers aged 18-49 over the previous week, according to NBC.

The episode started with Jack Junior singing to his unborn baby, then came some new characters including Jack's "adopted" sister and Madison's gynecologist and her daughter. The finale of This Is Us Season 4 was filled with new characters and they will probably become an important part of the show as it unfolds in the upcoming seasons.

But there was one thing at the end of the episode that really confused people, Kevin's children coming up to him while Rebecca is on her death bed.

Since Madison told Kevin about the pregnancy on Jack Junior's first birthday, the twins must only be 1-2 years younger than Jack. But Kevin's children were almost 10-11 years-old in the scene while Jack Junior from the future looks much older and about to have a baby.

The scene has left many people confused and #ThisIsUs on Twitter is filled with similar tweets.

Now a plothole this big is not 'This Is Us-style' so there's definitely something else going on here. One theory could be that Jack having a baby and Rebecca on her death bed are two different instances and at different points of time in the future. This one is actually more believable since the showmakers like to play around with different timelines while narrating the story.

Another theory is that Madison is not the mother of twins showed in the scene where Rebecca is on her death bed. While this is a little less believable because in the 18th episode of This Is Us Season 4, Kevin's daughter was shown when Madison tells him that they are having twins. And also it's a bit unconvincing that Kevin got another girl pregnant, that too with twins.

What do you think about these two theories which could unfold in This Is Us Season 5? Let us know in the comments below.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Monitoring traffic patterns, confident of handling surge in voice & data services demand: VIL

Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it is monitoring traffic pattern and remains confident of handling surge in voice and data services demand amid country-wide lockdown to tackle the spread of coronavirus, as the company made an appeal to the t...

Southern Europe bonds rally as ECB pushes boundaries with new plan

Southern European government bonds rallied on Thursday, with yields on Italian and Greek debt tumbling after the European Central Bank announced the terms of its 750 billion euro bond-buying scheme to limit the impact of the coronavirus cri...

Doctor couple among three test positive for coronavirus in

Tgana, total rises to 44 Eds Removing word in headline Hyderabad, Mar 26 PTI A doctor couple are among the three persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 44. Accor...

WHO Europe sees 'encouraging signs' in coronavirus spread

The World Health Organisations WHO European office said Thursday it saw encouraging signs as Italy reported a lower rate of infections of the new coronavirus, cautioning it was too early to say whether the worst had passedWhile the situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020