Stranger Things Season 4: Production halted due to coronavirus, release date, cast and more

Production of Stranger Things Season 4 is reportedly suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the release might be delayed from the earlier estimation of "early 2021," according to David Harbour, who plays fan-favorite Jim Hopper.

But despite the delay, interesting speculations and leaks have started making their way to social media as fans keenly await for one of the most popular shows.

The fourth season of the show has already been confirmed but questions from even the Season 3 have been bugging fans, especially after the post-credits scene showed a Hopper-like character alive, any debate about even the new Stranger Things Season 4 in just isn't complete without that question.

Stranger Things Season 4 was confirmed in 2017 itself when the Duffer Brothers said In an interview with Vulture in 2017, they suggested that they will end it after four seasons but producer Shawn Levy later sparked hope for another season 5 saying enthusiasm from Netflix and its child stars may well have convinced Duffer Brothers.

"The truth is we're definitely going four seasons and there's very much the possibility of a fifth," Levy said. "Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."

Another season after the fourth also seems likely because Netflix would want to hold on to the army of fans that come with Stranger Things, especially after the increased competition in the industry by the likes of Prime Video, Disney+, Apple and others.

Release date

(The official announcement of Stranger Things Season 4; "we are not hawkins anymore")

Considering that the shooting of Stranger Things Season 4 was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, we can expect a release date of early-to-mid 2021. David Harbour told his fans during a Q&A session on Instagram that season 4 was "supposed to come out early next year", although he but the release date is "likely to be pushed back" due to the delay.

Cast

Despite the deaths in season 3, most of the members of the main cast including Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, Finn Wolfhard's Mike, Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin, Noah Schnapp's Will, Winona Ryder's Joyce, Caleb Mclaughlin's Lucas, Natalia Dyer's Nancy, Charlie Heaton's Jonathan, Maya Hawke's Robin and Joe Keery (Steve) are expected to feature in Stranger Things Season 4.

The show is also expected to bring in some new characters and some of the dead characters might come back as well but only for the flashbacks which are speculated by many due to all the "Hopper talks".

Stranger Things Season 4 will answer the much-awaited questions about Hopper's death and detention of Demogorgon. The new season might also explore new possibilities about Eleven and Mike.

