Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranger Things Season 4: Production halted due to coronavirus, release date, cast and more

Here's everything about Stranger Things Season 4 that we know and everything else that we are finding the answers for!

Stranger Things Season 4: Production halted due to coronavirus, release date, cast and more
Image Credit: Twitter (@Stranger_Things)

Production of Stranger Things Season 4 is reportedly suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the release might be delayed from the earlier estimation of "early 2021," according to David Harbour, who plays fan-favorite Jim Hopper.

But despite the delay, interesting speculations and leaks have started making their way to social media as fans keenly await for one of the most popular shows.

The fourth season of the show has already been confirmed but questions from even the Season 3 have been bugging fans, especially after the post-credits scene showed a Hopper-like character alive, any debate about even the new Stranger Things Season 4 in just isn't complete without that question.

Stranger Things Season 4 was confirmed in 2017 itself when the Duffer Brothers said In an interview with Vulture in 2017, they suggested that they will end it after four seasons but producer Shawn Levy later sparked hope for another season 5 saying enthusiasm from Netflix and its child stars may well have convinced Duffer Brothers.

"The truth is we're definitely going four seasons and there's very much the possibility of a fifth," Levy said. "Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."

Another season after the fourth also seems likely because Netflix would want to hold on to the army of fans that come with Stranger Things, especially after the increased competition in the industry by the likes of Prime Video, Disney+, Apple and others.

Release date

(The official announcement of Stranger Things Season 4; "we are not hawkins anymore")

Considering that the shooting of Stranger Things Season 4 was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, we can expect a release date of early-to-mid 2021. David Harbour told his fans during a Q&A session on Instagram that season 4 was "supposed to come out early next year", although he but the release date is "likely to be pushed back" due to the delay.

Cast

Despite the deaths in season 3, most of the members of the main cast including Millie Bobby Brown's Eleven, Finn Wolfhard's Mike, Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin, Noah Schnapp's Will, Winona Ryder's Joyce, Caleb Mclaughlin's Lucas, Natalia Dyer's Nancy, Charlie Heaton's Jonathan, Maya Hawke's Robin and Joe Keery (Steve) are expected to feature in Stranger Things Season 4.

The show is also expected to bring in some new characters and some of the dead characters might come back as well but only for the flashbacks which are speculated by many due to all the "Hopper talks".

Stranger Things Season 4 will answer the much-awaited questions about Hopper's death and detention of Demogorgon. The new season might also explore new possibilities about Eleven and Mike.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Honda suspends Thai car output as coronavirus emergency declared

Hondas Thai business said it would suspend operations at two factories on Thursday after Thailand declared a state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus. Honda Automobile Thailand said in a statement it was suspending operations of...

Need a war-time plan to win the war against COVID-19: Guterres at G20 virtual summit

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday warned that the world is not winning the war against the deadly novel Coronavirus and needs a war-time plan to fight it as the number of infected cases across the world grow exponentially every day. The...

Centre's relief package inadequate: Cong leader Surjewala

Chandigarh, Mar 26 PTI&#160;Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday said that the Rs 1.75 lakh crore economic package announced by the Centre in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic was inadequate. The government has annou...

20-year-old man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar

Another case of coronavirus in Bihar has been reported after a 20-year-old man from Patna has tested positive for COVID-19, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital NMCH said on Thursday. The man did not have any recent travel history. The tota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020