Hrithik, Sussanne celebrates son's birthday, extended family joins over video call

As Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan's son Hrehaan celebrates his birthday on Sunday, the entire Roshan family made their presence on the occasion through the help of a video call. Without breaking the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the duo celebrated their son's birthday with the extended family on a video call.

The 46-year-old actor made a combined video of the shared moments from the celebrations and posted on Instagram. "28th March 2020. Hrehaan's was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology. God bless our children . There will be better days. .Love to all. And thank you @suranikashealthykitchen for the amazing cake," reads the caption.

In the shared video clip, there are glimpses of the 'War' actor, Sussanne, their sons and the extended family, who joined the cake-cutting celebrations. Rakesh Roshan, his wife, Hrithik's sister were among those who joined through video call.

Earlier, last week, the 'Super 30' actor had thanked his ex-wife, as she temporarily moved back to his house so that the children remain connected to both of them during the period of lockdown. (ANI)

