Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aaditi Pohankar on recognition post 'She': I feel empowered as an actor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:58 IST
Aaditi Pohankar on recognition post 'She': I feel empowered as an actor

It is a surreal feeling for actor Aaditi Pohankar who is receiving congratulatory messages from people across the world after watching her Netflix original series "She". The actor said she feels encouraged to do more work going forward.

Co-written and created by Imtiaz Ali, "She" features Aaditi as a timid Mumbai constable who realises the potential of her dormant sexuality after she goes undercover to expose a drug ring. The show also stars Vijay Varma. For the 25-year-old, playing her character, Bhumika Pardesi, was an inspiring journey. "When I was shooting for the film, it was another feeling of achievement because the script was giving me the power and that resonated with the audience. Today, when I relive my times as Bhumika, it gives me so much inspiration to work more and more," Aaditi told PTI in an interview.

The actor said playing the character has given her the strength, that she said, she can stand in front of anybody and say "please give me the script, then we shall talk". "I feel so empowered as an actor today. I'm enjoying this completely without thinking what will happen next," she added.

For Aaditi, the journey of "She" started nearly two years ago when she met Imtiaz at the screening of "Laila Majnu" and asked him to check her showreel. She had featured in Marathi blockbuster "Lai Bhaari", also starring Riteish Deshmukh, and had done two films down south till then. When Imtiaz saw her showreel, he called her for a meeting, where to her surprise, designer Aki Narula was also present. "He started narrating the script but said this isn't the kind of part I'd do, as I'm more on the rom-com side. He said the part is of an unattractive girl. But the second he started to speak about Bhumika, I could feel certain connection with the character." For the series, Aaditi had to get into the character of a cop who has to moonlight as a sex worker and thus, involved a certain intimacy which the actor wasn't sure she could pull off.

Coming from a family of Hindustani Classical musicians, the actor was a bit wary. "I had told Imtiaz sir that I'm essentially a shy girl. When he asked me till what extent I can do things for the show, I said it isn't about the extent, I trust you completely and will do whatever you say. The best part about Imtiaz sir is that he never makes you feel uncomfortable about anything. "There is nothing ever that you have to do. If you're able to do it, great, if not, we will do something else. Our jugalbandi (tuning) really worked. Nothing felt awkward, thanks to him and Vijay Varma who kept saying sorry after every take," she added.

Co-directed by Avinash Das and Arif Ali, the series also focuses on the complex equation between narcotics dealer Sasya, played by Vijay, and Bhumika. The actor said the fear her character feels in front of Sasya was something she channelled from real life. "The first day we rehearsed, I had called Vijay and asked if we could rehearse at his house. That day I was a little scared, because I had just met him and wondered what will he think. But I so wanted to get this out of my way, I said let's do this. "We did a small acting exercise. That fear, the one I had that day, I used it throughout my character. I didn't know him, so as a woman I kept thinking what will he think." Post "She", Aaditi said, big producers have got in touch with her.

"I'm surprised that compliments are coming my way from across the world, from Los Angeles to South Africa... I can see myself doing commercial cinema. "It should not be that because I am a performer, I get similar kind of roles. I'd like to dabble in both. I should, I can," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Australian brewers swap cleansing ale for sanitiser in coronavirus fight

As demand for a cleansing ale collapses with the closure of clubs and hotels to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Australias craft brewers are refocusing on the urgent public need for clean hands.Australias medicines regulator changed i...

Japan has no plan to declare state of emergency April 1 - Suga

Japans top government spokesman said on Monday there was no truth to rumours the government was planning to declare a state of emergency from April 1 to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also...

FEATURE-India's women seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

In a blue plastic barrel, Meenakshi Mookupori packed her belongings for a five-day stay on an island in the Indian Ocean, off the Coromandal coast of south India.Besides her clothes, toothbrush, and soap, she included her diving gear - a wo...

Prisoners riot in Iran, region's worst virus outbreak

Prisoners in southern Iran broke cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported Monday, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020