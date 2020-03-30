Left Menu
Development News Edition

Now 'Shaktimaan' returns amid lockdown, confirms Mukesh Khanna

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:30 IST
Now 'Shaktimaan' returns amid lockdown, confirms Mukesh Khanna

Joining the list of reruns on Doordarshan is another cult classic from the golden era of Indian television, superhero show "Shaktimaan", veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, who featured in the titled role, has revealed. Earlier, it was announced the cult hit mythological series "Ramayana" , "Mahabharat" , Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Circus" and "Byomkesh Bakshi", featuring Rajit Kapur, will be re-telecast on the national broadcaster and its sister channels during the 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Khanna took to Twitter on Sunday to share the news. "Getting to watch two epics of our country 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' in one day was a matter of great happiness for the 135 crore people who are under lockdown. Sit at home and enjoy. There could not have been a bigger good news. "But I'd like to add something to this happy news for my 'Shaktimaan' fans, that 'Shaktimaan' is also going to come very soon," he said in the video clip.

However, the actor-producer didn't disclose the date and time of the show's re-run, he asked fans to wait for the announcement. Khanna, who was already a household names thanks to his role as the duty-bound Bhishma in BR Chopra's "Mahabharat" , found another fan base among children in the late 1990s as Shaktimaan and his alter ego "Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri", a photographer for the newspaper Aaj Ki Aawaz.

"Shaktimaan" aired on DD 1 from 1997 to 2005. It was later translated into different languages and aired on different channels.

The show was followed by "Shaktimaan: The Animated Series" in 2011, and a television film titled "Hamara Hero Shaktimaan" in 2013. There are reports that Khanna is working on a sequel to the show and will start working on a follow-up after the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan seeks formation of WTO dispute panel in case against India's import duties on ICT products

Taiwan has sought establishment of a dispute panel by the World Trade Organization in a case against Indias import duties on certain information and communication technology ICT products, including mobile phones. Separate customs territo...

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020