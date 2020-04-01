'Law & Order: SVU' alum Christopher Meloni getting his own spinoff series

Actor Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character on a new spin-off series. The 58-year-old actor played the role of NYPD Detective Elliot Stabler for the first 12 seasons of NBC's long-running legal drama.

"Law & Order: SVU" is currently in its 21st season. According to Variety, the yet-to-be-titled spin-off series will see Stabler heading the organised crime division of the NYPD. The project hails from Dick Wolf, who created the whole "Law & Order" franchise in the 1990. It has received a 13-episode order from NBC.

Matt Olmstead, best known series such as "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break", is being eyed to write and showrun the series. Wolf will also serve as executive producer alongside Arthur W Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Universal Television will produce the series..

