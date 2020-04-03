American actress-singer, Lindsay Lohan makes her musical comeback with 'Back To Me,' after 12 years. Lindsay dropped "Back To Me." which is a club track full of the synth-dance production that is currently all the rage, Lindsay's return was just as emotional and personal as she promised it would be.

Lindsay took this announcement to her Instagram account and captioned, "the song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now. "Back To Me" is out on Friday."

Lindsay Lohan made her musical debut in 2003 with the song 'Ultimate' on the Freaky Friday soundtrack. She followed that up with a handful of songs on the 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' soundtrack, and a pair of tracks on the soundtrack to 2004's 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement'.

In 2007, Lindsay was arrested for DUI, triggering a series that would see a probation violation, a 90-day jail sentence (she would only serve two weeks off, due to overcrowding), continued failed drug tests and a probation stint that would last until 2015. During that time, her music career dried up.

