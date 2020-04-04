Left Menu
Development News Edition

Writers do social distancing on regular basis but this isolation is different: Kanika Dhillion

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 04-04-2020 18:57 IST
Writers do social distancing on regular basis but this isolation is different: Kanika Dhillion

Writer Kanika Dhillion says during the lockdown phase, she is finding it challenging to mentally isolate herself and focus her creative energies on writing. As a writer, Kanika said, she is no stranger to social distancing as she often do that to find her zone for developing stories.

“We do isolation, quarantine, social distancing as writers on a regular basis when we have deadlines. But this is different. The point here is, are we able to do mental isolation?  “I am trying to mentally isolate myself from all the chaos and everything. The idea is to keep yourself sane, we need to create our own ways to look at it in a positive manner,” Kaniika told PTI in an interview. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown period, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has so far claimed the lives of 68 people and infected 2,902 others. Kanika, known for films such as "Manmarziyaan", "Kedarnath" and “Judgementall Hai Kya”, said it is hard for her to concentrate on anything as she is worried about the current scenario.

“Irony is we are already isolated but not mentally. As a writer, I need to be in a certain frame of mind to write and the way things are around us it is difficult to be creatively productive. One is constantly tracking the news, the situation is changing every day and we are stuck inside, the environment has suddenly changed and we are trying to adapt to it. “As creative people some are lucky who are able to block this and utilise this time in a productive manner. I am trying to come to a state where I can isolate myself,” she said.

Kanika said she is working on a few film scripts at the moment. “I am working on few film scripts, one is a drama and another is a thriller and both will have strong male parts (Kanika is known to write strong female characters). “My next film is ‘Haseen Dilruba’, one major chunk of it is shot and once things reopen, we will resume shooting.” PTI KKP RB RB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

Netflix’s plan on Mindhunter Season 3 revealed, What latest updates we have so far

Science News Roundup: Chilean telescopes that explore galaxies brought down; Astronomers spot 'missing link' black hole and more

Kim Kardashian reveals her body scratches after a fight with Kourtney Kardashian

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search a hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists a...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown:Drones help Ahmedabad cops to track down violators

In a bid to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown in Ahmedabad, police are taking the help of drones to track down people who violate norms, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Drones are also coming handy for the police in ale...

18 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, tally reaches 48

With 18 new patients of coronavirus reported in Haryana on Saturday, the total number of active cases in the state rose to 48. According to the Sate Health Department, 13 cases were found in Palwal, one in Kaithal and two each in Gurugram a...

Soccer-Liverpool furlough staff amid COVID-19 pandemic

Premier League leaders Liverpool have furloughed some of their staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff, the club said on Saturday. Liverpool added on thei...

TMC unlikely to attend PM's interaction with floor leaders of parties

The Trinamool Congress will not attend the interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to be held on April 8, party sources said on Saturday. Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties via a video link.Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020