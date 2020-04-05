Left Menu
Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 02:27 IST
Mirzapur Season 2's demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors' names revealed
Fans will be surprised to know that Netflix India tagged Amazon Prime Video requesting to reveal Mirzapur Season 2 premiere date. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Mirzapur Season 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series. Amazon Prime has not announced yet its premiere date but rumours are swirling up that it will be released before November 2020.

The work for Mirzapur Season 2 must have been halted due to coronavirus pandemic like all the national and international television and movie projects. However, this Indian web TV series has become one of the biggest international shows coming from India. In January this year, when the Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos visited Mumbai and found out time to interact with the filmmakers and actors from his busy schedule, Amazon Prime Video unveiled content slate with 14 Indian Original titles, including a mix of new series and returning seasons. Mirzapur was included in the list.

Fans will be surprised to know that Netflix India tagged Amazon Prime Video requesting to reveal Mirzapur Season 2 premiere date. Not only common people, even Netflix India is also eagerly waiting for the announcement of Mirzapur Season 2's release date, which is quite surprising.

Amazon Prime India's rival Netflix India has left everyone astonished by tagging Prime Video in one of its one Instagram post to answer fans' queries. "Hi @primevideoin people have a lot of questions. Starting this thread for everyone's convenience," commented Netflix India after their post featuring Mirzapur's Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar who are also lead stars of Netflix original House Arrest.

Starring @shriya.pilgaonkar and @alifazal9.

Mirzapur Season 2 will see the actors such as Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Bhaiya, Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Bhaiya, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi, Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit, Anjum Sharma as Sharad Shukla, Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan to name a few.

Mirzapur Season 2 may not have an official release date, but is expected to be premiered in this year. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

