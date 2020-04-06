Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has tested positive for novel coronavirus

To a text message inquiring if Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19, Morani told PTI, "Yes it is true." As per reports, Shaza had returned from Australia before the city announced lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Morani has backed many Bollywood films like "Chennai Express", "Dilwale", "Dum", "Ra. One" and "Happy New Year" among others. As of Monday morning, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4067 in India with the pandemic claiming 109 lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.