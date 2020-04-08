Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow shares video of her dad bursting into laugh

Over six years after his tragic death of actor Paul Walker, her daughter, Meadow Walker has shared a video of her dad bursting into laughter after she surprised him on set.

It gave Paul a scare at first before he burst into uncontrollable laughter. It's such a heartbreaking reminder of how happy and full of life the Fast and the Furious star was before he was tragically killed on Nov 30, 2013, when the Porsche he was a passenger in slammed into a tree in Santa Clarita, CA during a fundraiser car show.

Meadow captioned the video, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx," apparently referring to everyone in self-quarantine due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, she opens up the sliding door to his bedroom in his movie set trailer and says "Hi!" and it completely took her dad by surprise.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who plays Gisele in the Fast and Furious franchise left a "❤️" in the comments. Fans were divided between smiling and crying or sometimes both at seeing a new video of Paul nearly seven years after his tragic passing.

"I'm glad you posted this, so I can just watch it over and over when I need it most. Like I told you last night... it's my absolute favorite of you two 💕 And gosh his smile and laugh can brighten even the rainiest of days! Miss him. I love you girl ❤️❤️❤️," another fan replied.