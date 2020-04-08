Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow shares video of her dad bursting into laugh

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:09 IST
Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow shares video of her dad bursting into laugh
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (paulwalker)

Over six years after his tragic death of actor Paul Walker, her daughter, Meadow Walker has shared a video of her dad bursting into laughter after she surprised him on set.

It gave Paul a scare at first before he burst into uncontrollable laughter. It's such a heartbreaking reminder of how happy and full of life the Fast and the Furious star was before he was tragically killed on Nov 30, 2013, when the Porsche he was a passenger in slammed into a tree in Santa Clarita, CA during a fundraiser car show.

Meadow captioned the video, "I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx," apparently referring to everyone in self-quarantine due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right. Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

In the video, she opens up the sliding door to his bedroom in his movie set trailer and says "Hi!" and it completely took her dad by surprise.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who plays Gisele in the Fast and Furious franchise left a "❤️" in the comments. Fans were divided between smiling and crying or sometimes both at seeing a new video of Paul nearly seven years after his tragic passing.

"I'm glad you posted this, so I can just watch it over and over when I need it most. Like I told you last night... it's my absolute favorite of you two 💕 And gosh his smile and laugh can brighten even the rainiest of days! Miss him. I love you girl ❤️❤️❤️," another fan replied.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson stable after second night in intensive care battling COVID-19

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a second night in intensive care and was in a stable condition on Wednesday after receiving oxygen support for COVID-19 complications while his foreign minister directs the battle against the outbr...

Golf-India's Lahiri using coronavirus shutdown to reset his game

Indias Anirban Lahiri has struggled with his game over the past 18 months on the PGA Tour and the 32-year-old says golfs shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given him the opportunity to reset. Lahiri finished 178th on the FedExCup poi...

Rita Wilson reflects on why she fell for Tom Hanks

American singer Rita Wilson recently reflected on her love for husband and actor Tom Hanks. According to Fox News, the 63-year-old singer recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show where Wilson talked about what attracted her to her husband. ...

Italian bond yields jump as EU fails to agree rescue package

Italian government bond yields rose sharply on Wednesday after European Union finance ministers failed to agree a rescue package to help economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Diplomatic sources and officials said a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020