Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:13 IST
Netflix's Tiger King breaks record, gets 34.3 million U.S viewers in 10 days
Tiger King has broken the Netflix record for remaining the number one spot on the platform for the longest amount of time. It has been Netflix's number 1 show for 15 straight days.

Netflix's new documentary series, Tiger King which follows the strange story of zoo operator Joe Exotic and his feud with activist Carole Baskin, drew a massive 34.3 million U.S. viewers in its first 10 days of release. That is more than season two of 'Stranger Things', which was watched by 31.2 million viewers in 10 days.

The numbers show how much the show's audience has grown. Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness premiered on Netflix on March 20, and saw an average minute audience of 280,000 U.S. viewers. By the end of the weekend, that number rose to nearly 2.4 million.

Directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, the docu-series focuses on the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper.

According to Netflix's own rankings, Tiger King has held the crown as the No. 1 most popular title overall in the U.S. over the past two weeks. However, Netflix's Top 10 rankings are based on how many member accounts watched a given show or movie for at least 2 minutes over the previous 24 hours.

