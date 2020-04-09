Lockdown: Post office staff to hand over pensions to beneficiaries in HP's Kangra

Dharamshala (HP), Apr 9 PTI) The Kangra district administration in Himachal Pradesh will hand over social security pension to over 1 lakh beneficiaries at their homes by joining hands with post office personnel amid the ongoing lockdown, an official said on Thursday. Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said the social security pensions will now be delivered to the beneficiaries' at home through post offices to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The DC said the beneficiaries of social security pension are the elderly and senior citizens and this decision has been taken keeping in mind their health.

Social security pension is being provided to 1,18,834 people in Kangra district and Rs 44.34 crore has been deposited by the Social Welfare department in the post office savings bank accounts, the DC said. Through this, orders have been given to post offices that the pension amount must be delivered at their doorsteps.

He said that such pension holders are not required to come to the post office as it will not be distributed there. Besides, arrangements have been made for home delivery of food items and medicines to residents at many places in Kangra district, he added.

The DC said the report of 29 samples of coronavirus suspects in Kangra district on Thursday came out as negative. The Health department officials are going house-to-house to collect information about people regarding the virus..

