Left Menu
Development News Edition

People humiliating medical professionals should be named and shamed: Harsh Vardhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:13 IST
People humiliating medical professionals should be named and shamed: Harsh Vardhan

People humiliating medical professionals, who are on the frontline of the battle against novel coronavirus, should be named and shamed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. Vardhan was delivering the keynote address at the 'Global Online Conference on COVID-19: Fall-out and Future' organised by The Times School of Media, which is part of the Bennett University. Vardhan's comments come in the backdrop of reports about health professionals coming under attack in various parts of the country. Vardhan, in his address, stressed that social distancing and lockdown are the most potent social vaccine at the moment to combat coronavirus.

Vardhan, who is also the minister of Science and Technology said India is among the five-six countries which have isolated the virus and has proceeded towards the development of a vaccine. "We are part of the World Health Organisation solidarity trial where we are working on vaccine. All the scientific work that is related to management of COVID-19 pandemic is going on.

"I strongly feel that social distancing and lockdown are the most potent social vaccine at the moment. As long as we do not have a vaccine, social distancing right now and lockdown remains the most potent social vaccine. This is a point that needs to be underlined right now," he said. The minister also thanked the medical professionals who have been on the frontline of fight against COVID-19 "despite all the possible risks of getting infected".

"They are putting their heart and soul… Some cases appear where they are being humiliated or ostracized in the society due to one reason or the other. Every day we hear such information. "I think we have to name and shame such people… and stand with the medical professionals and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the society," he said. Stressing that India had begun preparations to tackle the virus right from the time China reported about it to the WHO, he said India has the lowest cases per million at 3.8 across the world and has a doubling rate of 4.58.

The Union minister said a majority of districts in the country are still unaffected and asserted that there is a very aggressive containment strategy in place..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Goyal hears out industry representatives, says FinMin will take 'balanced, nuanced approach' to issues

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday told trade and industry representatives that all their issues and feedback are being forwarded to the finance ministry, which he says will take a balanced and nuanced approach to their problems in vie...

Odisha extends lockdown till Apr 30, urges Centre to stop

The Odisha government on Thursday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30, the first state to do so while the Centre weighs the proposal by many states to expand the duration of the shutdown in the face of the burgeoning C...

Heo Gayoon talks about moving on from '4Minute Image' to acting

Korean Singer and actress Heo Gayoon recently sat down for an interview to promote her upcoming film, Search Out where she talks about moving on from 4Minute Image, transitioning to acting, and more.Search Out is a film that stars Lee Si Eo...

Cops thrash two junior doctors in Bhopal; probe ordered

Two junior government doctors, including a woman, have alleged they were beaten up by police personnel who accused them of spreading coronavirus, leading the authorities to take disciplinary action against a constable and order a probe into...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020