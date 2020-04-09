FIR filed against man for not informing authorities of having attended Markaz gathering

Police filed an FIR against a person for not informing the authorities of his presence here, after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin's Markaz in Delhi. "We got info that a professor in Govindpur had returned from Delhi. On interrogating him, we got to know that he had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event from March 6-10. FIR was lodged against him as he didn't inform us earlier about it" said Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj

He, along with his wife, has been quarantined. The Nizamuddin Markaz event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

So far 410 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed from Uttar Pradesh, as the country's total cases rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged.(ANI)

