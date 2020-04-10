Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

As the count of the COVID-19 casesin Maharashtra's Thane city rose to 33, the civic body hereidentified 15 hotspots to contain the spread of the pandemic,an official said on Friday As many as 33 persons from Thane city have testedpositive for coronavirus, of which 12 were from Kalwa ward,nine from Mumbra, six from Majiwada-Manpada, two each fromLokmanya Nagar and Naupada-Kopri zone and one each from VartakNagar and Utalsar, deputy municipal commissioner SandeepMalvai said

The Thane Municipal Corporation has identified 15 hotspots in the city and declared them as Quarantine Containmentzones, he said

The TMC has declared areas, including Kajuwadi, DostiVihar, Happy Valley, Saibaba Nagar, Loda Paradise, RunwalGarden, Dhobi Ali, Vigna Harta building, Manisha Nagar, MGRoad, Vrindavan Society and Suryanagar, as quarantinecontainment zones.

